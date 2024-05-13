SINGAPORE – Farro Capital, a licensed wealth management platform and multi-family office, with presence in both Singapore and Dubai, announces the appointment of two new key hires, Rebekah Woo as Managing Director and Head of Private Markets and Funds and Robin Titus as Director of Farro Capital Dubai. These appointments will enhance the team's client servicing and next-generation wealth capabilities as the firm rapidly grows to meet the demands of global families and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Rebekah Woo's appointment as Managing Director and Head of Private Markets and Funds at Farro Capital, enhances the firm’s capabilities in these key areas. With a distinguished career in finance and investments, Rebekah brings a wealth of experience, expertise and networks to her new role. Previously holding key positions at prominent organizations such as EDB, JP Morgan Asset Management, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Fosun and multi-billion dollar single family offices, Rebekah demonstrated her ability to lead investment initiatives across geographies, asset classes and strategies. Her proven track record in sourcing, evaluating, and managing investment opportunities in private markets and funds positions her as a valuable asset to Farro Capital's growth strategy. Rebekah is also a thought leader, trainer and respected speaker on global mult-asset investments and family office trends. She actively contributes on boards and committees in companies, associations and non profits and is a strong advocate for diversity and women leadership. Rebekah’s keen insights on global markets, investments and family office trends will enhance the firm's value proposition to its network of families, augmenting the delivery of exceptional propositions and long term risk adjusted returns under the guidance of CEO Hemant Tucker.

Robin Titus has been appointed as the Director for Farro Capital Dubai, reporting to Senior Executive Officer Rajiv Garg. With a diverse background, Robin is a strategic addition to the team, bringing a unique blend of expertise. His experience in the family office realm, focusing on investor relations and nurturing a robust network of ultra-high net worth individuals, bolsters our dedication to providing exceptional, bespoke and cutting-edge solutions. Robin's deep understanding of client needs and adept relationship-building skills will undoubtedly elevate client experiences and outcomes. His strong leadership skills and commitment make him a valuable addition to the Farro Capital team, positioning him to significantly contribute to the continued growth and success of the company.

Hemant Tucker, CEO and Co-founder of Farro Capital, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rebekah Woo and Robin Titus to the Farro Capital team. Their wealth of experience and expertise will be instrumental in driving our firm's growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients. As we continue to expand our capabilities and service offerings, these strategic hires reflect our commitment to providing best-in-class wealth management solutions to our network of families and ultra-high net worth individuals."

Rajiv Garg, SEO and Co-founder of Farro Capital, said "The addition of Robin Titus to our team in Dubai will aid Farro Capital in strengthening our presence in the region. Robin's extensive experience in investment and asset management will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and deliver unparalleled service to our clients in Dubai and beyond."

Since its launch at the end of 2022, Farro Capital has accumulated more than USD 1.5 billion in assets under management, serving clients across more than 12 markets, including billionaires, sophisticated family offices, and unicorn founders. Since then the Company has also launched its office in Dubai’s DIFC.