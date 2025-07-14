DUBAI, UAE — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the appointment of Diego Arrabal as Vice President for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA). Based in Dubai, Arrabal will oversee operations across this fast-growing and strategically vital region, driving Check Point’s vision of prevention-first, AI-powered security to support customers and partners amid an evolving threat landscape.

“This region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with governments and enterprises embracing AI, hybrid cloud, and connected infrastructure at scale,” said Diego Arrabal, VP EEMEA at Check Point. “Our job is to ensure security is not a barrier, but a business enabler. I’m honored to lead such a mission at a time when resilience, simplicity, and trust are more critical than ever.”

Arrabal brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing, multicultural teams in the cybersecurity and technology sectors. Most recently, he led VMware’s Networking and Security business across EMEA. His appointment reflects Check Point’s continued investment in leadership that combines regional insight with a global security perspective.

“Diego’s passion for customer success and his experience across complex markets make him the right leader to scale our impact in EEMEA,” said Sherif Seddik, President, International Sales at Check Point. “He understands the region’s diversity and urgency, and I am confident he will build strong, trust-based relationships with our customers, partners, and teams.”

This appointment underscores Check Point’s commitment to the EEMEA region amid escalating AI-driven threats, evolving regulations, and hybrid IT complexity. Under Diego’s leadership, the company will advance its prevention-first strategy, delivering AI-powered security that simplifies operations and strengthens resilience. With its open garden ecosystem, built for seamless third-party integration, Check Point supports secure digital transformation at scale. As adoption of AI, cloud, and hyperconnectivity accelerates, the focus will remain on empowering partners, unifying architectures, and protecting the full hybrid mesh network.

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking state

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zayyen A.Haider

10 Communications LLC

zayyen@tencomms.com