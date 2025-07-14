Singapore – DBS Bank today named Loic Voide to the newly-created role of Head of Private Banking for Middle East & Africa (MEA), effective 1 August 2025. He will be based at DBS' branch in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Voide was most recently Chief Executive Officer and Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank (Switzerland). Prior to that, he served as co-CEO and Head of Private Banking for MEA. A veteran of the wealth management industry with deep expertise in the MEA region, Voide has held senior positions at several leading private banks including UBS Wealth Management and Credit Suisse.

At DBS, Voide will report to Vikas Jaidka, Region Head (Middle East, Africa, NRI), DBS Private Bank, and be responsible for driving growth and performance across the region, with a focus on ultra-high net worth clients and their families.

Said Shee Tse Koon, Group Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, DBS Bank: “The growth of our wealth management franchise is underpinned not only by Asia’s burgeoning wealth but also our ability to facilitate capital and wealth flows between the Middle East, Asia and beyond. We are therefore delighted to have Loic on board. Loic brings with him a wealth of experience and will play an integral role in taking our private banking business in the region to the next level. We will continue to strengthen our franchise by adding to our talent pool and investing in technology, as part of our commitment to providing bespoke wealth solutions via our award-winning ‘phygital’ model.”

DBS operates in the Middle East through its branch at the DIFC. The Dubai presence offers many advantages, including being a vital gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa – two key wealth corridors that anchor the bank’s global wealth management footprint.

In recent years, DBS has also observed a growing trend of Middle Eastern families establishing family offices in Asia, with Singapore and Hong Kong – where the private bank’s booking centres are located – emerging as preferred destinations. Dedicated wealth planning teams support these clients with customised legacy and estate planning services to meet multi-generational needs.

Leveraging its award-winning ‘phygital’ model and world-class wealth platform, DBS serves private banking clients across the GCC and Africa with tailored investment advisory and bespoke portfolio diversification solutions. The bank also advises clients on both their personal and business needs through its integrated ‘One Bank’ approach, allowing them to tap into its corporate and investment banking capabilities to expand their businesses across Asia.

As at April 2025, DBS’ high net worth assets under management stood at USD 236.6 billion, placing third in Asian Private Banker’s Asia 2024 AUM league table. Most recently, DBS was named “World’s Best Private Bank for HNW” and “Asia’s Best Private Bank” by Euromoney and “Best Private Bank in Asia for Family Offices” by Professional Wealth Management. These accolades are an endorsement of DBS’ wealth proposition, strong culture of innovation and client focus.

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 16 consecutive years from 2009 to 2024.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting businesses for impact: enterprises with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping underserved communities with future-ready skills and helping them to build food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.