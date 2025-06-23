DUBAI: Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited, a newly launched independent wealth management firm, today announced its official market entry from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA region).

Founded by a team of seasoned professionals from private banking and asset management, the firm brings together over 150 years of collective leadership experience and a track record managing more than US$30 billion in AUM from Middle Eastern, Asian, and European clients.

Wealthbrix enters the market with a clear purpose: to deliver a client-first approach to wealth management that is independent, holistic, and agile - reflecting the ambitions of global upwardly mobile wealth creators and the shifting centre of gravity in global capital.

“This is the Dubai moment - an inflection point where global capital, regional ambition, and client expectations are converging,” said Dr. Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited. “Today’s wealth creators want more than access to products. They expect a partner who can build and preserve their legacy, support their ambitions, and provide unbiased, high-impact advice.”

This launch comes at a pivotal moment for wealth managers. An estimated US$85-100 trillion in global wealth is expected to change hands by 2050 in what is being called the ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ – including approximately US$1 trillion in the GCC alone. This represents an unprecedented opportunity driven by next gen millionaires. This is juxtaposed by the UAE benefitting from this seismic shift, with more than 6,700 new millionaires having relocated to Dubai in 2024 alone, over 68,000 HNWIs and UHNWIs now based in the country, and more than 30,000 expected to arrive over the next five years, solidifying the UAE’s status as a leading global hub for the new generation of high-net-worth individuals.

A growing share of global capital is concentrated in two fast-expanding, high-growth segments: Mid-Tier Millionaires (MTMs) with investable assets between US$5 million and US$30 million, and UHNWIs with over US$30 million. MTMs alone account for nearly US$55 trillion in global wealth and are growing faster than the broader HNWI population. Often self-made and globally mobile, many in this group sit between upper-tier affluent and ultra-high-net-worth tiers - requiring a more tailored and sophisticated approach than standardised models typically provide. Meanwhile, the UHNWI population is projected to surge by 38 per cent over the next five years, with Asia and the Middle East driving the fastest growth globally.

Together, MTMs and UHNWIs represent a rapidly expanding opportunity - one that sits at the heart of Wealthbrix’s mission. These clients demand more than transactional advice; they seek a holistic approach that reflects their ambitions. This is where Wealthbrix steps in: bridging the gap between legacy models and modern client expectations through an independent platform that combines global structuring expertise with regional insight. Whether it’s wealth preservation, succession, asset diversification, or fundraising, Wealthbrix is purpose-built to meet the needs of this influential and under-served segment.

Wealthbrix builds on the momentum of a maturing wealth management landscape with a differentiated, partner-led model spanning private wealth, asset management, and corporate finance advisory. Fully licenced by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and headquartered in DIFC, Wealthbrix is designed to complement and elevate the existing wealth management ecosystem - delivering tailored, unbiased advice anchored in institutional discipline and enabled by advanced technology.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “We welcome Wealthbrix to DIFC’s growing ecosystem of firms shaping the future of wealth and asset management. As the city with the highest concentration of wealth in the region, DIFC continues to attract firms that bring confidence, innovation, and a broad range of perspectives to the sector. We look forward to supporting Wealthbrix growth as they contribute to the evolution of the region’s wealth management landscape.”

As global asset managers flock to the UAE to tap into rising investor demand, Wealthbrix offers a differentiated, home-grown alternative - combining institutional discipline and strong in-house asset management capabilities across equities, fixed income, and real estate. As part of its long-term strategy, the firm is building a DIFC-based fund platform that aims to anchor investment activity locally, whilst aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda to position Dubai at the forefront of innovation and economic growth.

Wealthbrix enters the market as a well-capitalised institution, having closed an eight-figure USD equity funding round backed by a strategic group of global investors - including family offices, a venture capital firm, and angel investors from the region and beyond. This strong capital base provides the foundation to scale: attracting top industry talent, expanding product depth, and building a comprehensive value proposition.

“This is a rare moment to elevate and optimise how wealth is managed in the region,” said Rajesh Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited. “Dubai offers a unique convergence of regulatory clarity, global talent, and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem - making it the ideal base for a firm that is proudly home-grown, bold in ambition, and global in outlook. Built on a model that fully aligns our interests with those of our clients, Wealthbrix brings together open-architecture access, multiple global custody banks, in-house asset management, consolidated reporting, and debt & equity advisory to deliver bespoke, holistic solutions for today’s discerning clients.”

True to its independent model, Wealthbrix combines in-house capabilities with access to best-in-class managers, underpinned by a strong focus on client suitability and the reach to access opportunities across global markets. Wealthbrix is built on a hybrid model that optimally uses touch and tech enablement while delivering the desired client experience. Its secure, cloud-native platform consolidates client portfolios across banks and asset classes - providing a periodic, 360° view of performance and risk management.