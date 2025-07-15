Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) announced Monday that the total value of government treasury bills allocated this week amounted to OMR 10.25 million.

The bank explained in a statement today that these bills are allocated for a maturity period of 91 days, with an average accepted price of OMR 98.941, and a minimum accepted price of OMR 98.930 per OMR 100.

The average discount rate was 4.24871 percent, and the average return was 4.29421 percent.

The statement indicated that the interest rate on repurchase operations with the CBO on these bills is 5 percent, while the discount rate on the CBO treasury bill facility is 5.50 percent.

Treasury bills are a short-term, secured financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks. The CBO acts as the issue manager for these bills.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

