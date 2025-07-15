Nvidia said on Monday that it will resume sales of its H20 graphics processing unit (GPU) chips to China and has introduced a new model tailored to meet regulatory requirements in the Chinese market.

According to a company blog post, Nvidia is filing applications to resume H20 sales with the U.S. government and expects to get the licenses soon. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly thereafter.

The company announced a new RTX Pro GPU designed specifically for China. Nvidia described the model as "fully compliant" and suitable for digital twin AI applications in sectors such as smart factories and logistics.

The chipmaker's CEO Jensen Huang met with U.S. President Donald Trump and policymakers in Washington and later with officials in Beijing, as part of efforts to promote AI cooperation and highlight Nvidia's support for open-source research and global AI development, the company said.

In May, Reuters reported that the company was planning to release a downgraded version of its H20 artificial intelligence chip for China following U.S. export restrictions on the original model. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)