ABU DHABI - Speakers, officials and experts at a UAE–Japan symposium recommended the launch of a permanent bilateral platform for cooperation in artificial intelligence and space sciences, alongside a joint roadmap to translate research into practical, market-ready applications.

The symposium, Blueprints to Breakthroughs: Advancing AI & Space Collaboration Between Japan and the UAE, was organised by TRENDS Research & Advisory in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in the UAE. It brought together senior officials, academics and industry leaders from both countries to advance a technology-driven partnership focused on innovation, investment and knowledge exchange.

Participants described the event as a milestone in UAE–Japan relations, marking a shift toward deeper collaboration in advanced technologies. They stressed the importance of aligning policies, sharing expertise and jointly developing solutions to global challenges in AI and space exploration.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said the symposium reflects TRENDS’ commitment to strengthening international research cooperation and linking academic insight with policymaking. He highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Mitsubishi Research Institute as a step toward long-term research partnerships.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, said UAE–Japan relations offer a model of constructive international cooperation, urging closer coordination as global competition in AI and space intensifies.

Japan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Ken Okaniwa, said AI and space sciences are central to future bilateral cooperation, particularly as countries seek responsible technological solutions to global challenges.

Hirofumi Miyake, Deputy Assistant Minister for the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the symposium coincided with high-level exchanges between the two countries. He pointed to the UAE’s achievements in space exploration and Japan’s AI initiatives as a strong foundation for cooperation with institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Industry leaders also underscored the role of partnerships. Ren Ito, Co-Founder of Sakana AI, called for innovation models that prioritise efficiency, transparency and shared value, while Prof. Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), highlighted the success of existing space cooperation, including the Hope Probe, and expressed optimism for deeper collaboration ahead.

Business representatives said the UAE’s stable and open environment supports long-term investment, particularly in AI and space-related industries.

The symposium featured four sessions covering UAE AI and space policy, Japan–UAE space collaboration, advanced research applications, and AI governance. Discussions addressed ethical AI frameworks, the space economy, private-sector participation, sovereign AI, and international safety standards.

Speakers agreed that UAE–Japan cooperation in AI and space goes beyond technical collaboration, offering a balanced model that combines rapid innovation with responsible governance and sustainable economic impact.