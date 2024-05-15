DUBAI, UAE – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the promotion of Rakesh Parbhoo to the newly-created role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) business.

The promotion will see Rakesh drive the continued growth of Westcon-Comstor across the region, fuelled by the success of its vendors and channel partners.

Originally from Ireland, Rakesh grew up in South Africa and now lives in the UAE. He joined Westcon-Comstor in 2017 as CEO for Sub-Saharan Africa and was made Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 2021 – a role he retains following his latest promotion.

His regional remit and responsibilities have grown over time, culminating in him being elevated to the position of EVP.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of EVP for the Middle East and Africa,” said Rakesh, who sits on Westcon-Comstor’s global executive leadership team. “I’m fortunate to be supported by a fantastic team and I’m looking forward to driving our continued success across the region. Our unique data-driven approach, commitment to partner success and specialisation in high-growth, strategic tech domains like cybersecurity, networking and cloud mean Westcon-Comstor’s prospects are bright within the MEA region and globally.”

“Since Rakesh’s appointment to lead our combined MEA business in March 2022, he has created a growing consolidated business across the region and established a strong leadership team across all functions,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “We have a more successful and profitable business under Rakesh’s leadership and he has combined his regional responsibilities with the CTO function extraordinarily well. His promotion reflects his considerable contribution to the business and his executive prospects for the future.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.