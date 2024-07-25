Dubai, UAE – The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Imad Lahad, Managing Director at APCO Worldwide, as the new Vice Chair of its Board.

Imad Lahad, who has been with APCO Worldwide since 2013, leads the Dubai office and heads the AI Comms Lab. He is known for his innovative approach to digital strategy and AI communications and has played a crucial role in developing APCO’s global Digital Practice. Lahad is recognized for his ability to harness emerging technologies to enhance brand strategies and protect client reputations. He has been a dedicated member of the PRCA MENA board for two years and will additionally lead the AI in PR Committee for PRCA MENA.

Commenting on his appointment, Imad Lahad said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the PRCA MENA Board, at such an exciting and challenging time for our industry. The rapid onset and adoption of artificial intelligence and adaptive technologies is changing the communications landscape at lightning speed. With the dawn of the Intelligence Revolution, and the proliferation of technologies at our fingertips enabling anyone to write, post and send anything to anyone in the world, the need for clear and responsible communication has never been more important. In this context, I’m looking forward to collaborating with like-minded professionals on the Board to foster innovation and set new standards for the region’s communications industry.”

James Hewes, CEO of PRCA, said: “Imad’s expertise and leadership in the communications field are well-recognized globally. His role as Vice Chair will significantly strengthen our efforts to advance PR and embrace technological advancements in the region.”

Ahmad Itani, Chairman of the PRCA MENA Board and CEO of Cicero & Bernay Communications Consultancy, added: “Imad’s innovative approach and vast experience in digital communications make him an invaluable addition to the board. His vision will help propel PRCA MENA to new heights.”

