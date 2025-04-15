Dubai, UAE — Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels, is proud to announce the appointment of Andrea Strim as General Manager.

With over 30 years of global hospitality experience, Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a deep passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences. His career spans leadership roles in Italy, Japan, Ghana, Tanzania, and the United Arab Emirates—each chapter marked by a commitment to excellence and guest-centric innovation.

Andrea’s career began as a Garçon de Cuisine in Italy, and through his exceptional skill and leadership, he rose to the position of Executive Chef at the prestigious Burj Al Arab. Over the years, he has held strategic executive leadership roles with renowned hospitality brands, including Jumeirah, Kempinski, and Grand Millennium, where he has consistently driven operational excellence, business growth, and strategic development.

In his most recent role as Vice President of Hospitality and Owner’s Representative at RTS Investments Group, Andrea successfully led the conversion and launch of the Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai —demonstrating his expertise in asset management, luxury hospitality, and F&B operations. Now, he returns to lead the property into its next phase of growth.

"I am excited to embrace this new chapter of my professional career at the Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai. This property is close to my heart and has enormous potential. With the talented team we have, we will focus on enhancing the hotel's market position by returning to the core principles of service—offering genuine, bespoke hospitality, ensuring operational excellence, and fostering meaningful guest connections. By developing a solid guest-centric culture and empowering our colleagues, we will emphasize on creating memorable experiences that are both personal and extraordinary." — Andrea Strim, General Manager, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai.

With Renaissance Hotels' commitment to uncovering the unexpected and inspiring discovery, Andrea’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the brand in Dubai. His leadership is set to elevate the hotel’s offering while staying true to the spirit of Renaissance—where every stay is a story waiting to unfold.