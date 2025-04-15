In this new role, Carmen will focus on expanding and deepening some of Citi’s most important Wealth client relationships in the Middle East and beyond. She will report to James Holder, Head of the Private Bank for the UK, Europe & the Middle East.

Carmen is a talented banker and experienced leader who has worked across geographies, institutional businesses and wealth management.

Given her deep experience in the Middle East, Carmen will be instrumental in Citi’s efforts to serve clients in a region experiencing rapid growth in wealth creation. She will also advise on client opportunities throughout the entire Private Bank and partner across Citi businesses.

Carmen joins Wealth from the Client Organization where she successfully covered Wealth and other Institutional clients, including key Sovereign/Government entities, strategic institutional clients and family offices for the past 18 months.

Carmen first joined Citi Private Bank in 2000. During her time with Citi, Carmen has held a variety of senior roles, including Middle East Vice Chair, CCO for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and CCO of Qatar. She also led the Private Bank in the Gulf, Egypt, and Levant. Carmen has worked on some of the most high-profile transactions in Saudi Arabia, including the IPO for Saudi Aramco and the inaugural Sovereign Loan and Bond. Carmen began her career with JP Morgan Chase in London and later worked as a financial consultant at Lehman Brothers, covering the Middle East and North Africa Institutional and Private Clients. She also spent time with Merrill Lynch in Private Client Services, focused on U.S. equity trading and alternative investments.

