ABU DHABI - Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the media vertical of Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, setting the stage for the creation of a joint entity dedicated to investing in the global out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector, strengthening global presence and supporting expansion plans into international markets.

This collaboration also focuses on exploring joint acquisition opportunities and investments in OOH advertising with an emphasis on expansion beyond the MENA regions.

The MoU includes a key provision for exploring joint investments in advertising technology and artificial intelligence within the OOH sector as it aligns with the industry's ongoing transformation and emphasises the development of advanced advertising platforms, including Supply-Side Platforms (SSP), these technologies will enhance the efficiency of reaching targeted advertising segments, improve overall sector sustainability, and integrate with the future of digital advertising.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Al-khereiji, CEO of Arabia Outdoor Advertising, stated, “Signing this agreement with Multiply Group reflects our continued commitment to scaling our operations globally, aligning with our significant growth across the Middle East as the leading OOH advertising network in the region. Our expansion strategy is centered on identifying and capitalising on new growth opportunities in international markets.”

Al-khereiji added, “We believe this collaboration will strengthen our position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the OOH industry, allowing us to introduce groundbreaking solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.”

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said, “This partnership with Al Arabia is part of Multiply Group’s global growth strategy. With two media powerhouses joining forces, we are establishing the foundation for advancing out-of-home advertising and AdTech.”

This move reflects the ambitious global expansion vision shared by both Multiply Group and Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising, through the creation of a joint venture focused on capturing growth opportunities in out-of-home advertising and adtech beyond the MENA region.

The collaboration represents a key step in attracting investor interest in high-return opportunities and engaging technology partners seeking to scale.



