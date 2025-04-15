The distinguished British statesman brings huge experience, including as former Leader of the UK Conservative Party

Lord Hague is the Chancellor of Oxford University and has co-authored important policy papers on AI and edtech in schools this year

DUBAI, UAE – Former UK Foreign Secretary, Lord Hague of Richmond, will serve as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), a flagship new school set to redefine the future of education when it opens in Dubai in August 2025.

In his new role, Lord Hague will support the launch and strategic positioning of this pioneering school, with a particular focus on the best teaching talent, the importance of innovation, next generation AI and edtech, and exceptional learning environments that SRI is spearheading. Enrolments are now open (see here).

Lord Hague, who is the Chancellor of Oxford University, is a senior British statesman with a highly distinguished career in public service. He was the Leader of the Conservative Party from 1997 to 2001, Foreign Secretary from 2010-14, and also served as First Secretary of State, Secretary of State for Wales, and Leader of the House of Commons.

He brings exceptional experience in leadership, diplomacy, and public policy. Lord Hague is also a respected author, columnist, and global commentator.

Lord Hague said: “GEMS is driving forward innovation across its schools and preparing young people for an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. This is why I am delighted to support GEMS School of Research and Innovation as Honorary Patron.

“This landmark school is designed from the ground up to equip young people with the skills and mindset needed to face the challenges of a fast-changing, tech-driven world. I look forward to contributing to its ambitious vision and to helping place innovation and global competitiveness at the heart of the educational experience.”

Lord Hague’s appointment follows the publication of a series of policy papers he has co-authored with former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair on the opportunities of advanced technologies, highlighting the urgent need for education systems to embrace artificial intelligence. Their reports call for bold, coordinated action.

GEMS Education Chairman and Founder, Mr Sunny Varkey, welcomed Lord Hague’s appointment as SRI Patron, saying: “We are honoured and privileged to welcome Lord Hague as the Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research of Innovation. Lord Hague’s stature, wisdom and global perspective will be invaluable as we prepare students not just to succeed, but to lead in an uncertain and rapidly changing future. He shares our belief that innovation, academic excellence, and values-based education must go hand in hand.”

GEMS School of Research and Innovation will feature world-class, hand-picked teachers, ground-breaking new AI and edtech tools, and unparalleled facilities. Enrolments for the school are now open ahead of the doors opening in August.

In addition to his role as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, Lord Hague will offer advice to the school’s senior leadership team on matters related to new technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.

GEMS Education already benefits from a world-class team of advisors that includes Ms Amanda Spielman, former Chief Inspector of Schools at Ofsted, who chairs the GEMS Academic Council, and Sir Nick Gibb, former UK Minister of State for Schools.

As the world’s oldest and largest private K–12 education provider, GEMS Education is widely regarded as one of the most impactful education groups globally, having educated over half a million children since its founding more than 65 years ago.

About GEMS Education

Every day, GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from more than 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who in turn have influenced countless millions of lives, GEMS has been recognised as one of the most impactful companies in any sector globally.

Founded in the UAE in 1959 and now the largest and most respected K-12 private education group in the world, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds.

What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Chairman and Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his sons, Dino Varkey, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Varkey, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, continue to provide vision, insight and strategic leadership across the organisation.

Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.

Each year, GEMS students graduate to join the world’s leading universities. Over the past five years alone, they have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries – including all eight Ivy League institutions in the United States and all 24 Russell Group universities in the United Kingdom. GEMS alumni have gone on to successful careers in all sectors around the world, including a large proportion reaching CEO and C-suite status.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Leen Haffar, Senior Account Executive, Four

Leen.Haffar@four.agency