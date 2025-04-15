Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches (ADHA-LR) announced the appointment of Professor Edmund Goh as the new Assistant Dean of Research and Innovation. His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the Academy prepares to launch its Master of Science in International Hospitality Management in September 2025. Professor Goh, an award-winning researcher and educator with over 100 published research papers, will play a critical role in shaping the Academy’s research agenda, fostering innovation in hospitality education.

With a strong emphasis on incorporating the Emirati Hospitality Identity into its academic framework, the Academy sees Professor Goh’s research expertise as a key driver in supporting its vision and mission. An accomplished academician, he has also published over 100 research papers and received multiple accolades for his teaching and research. A globally recognized hospitality leader, he serves as Associate Editor for the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Management and sits on the editorial boards of 10 leading tourism and hospitality journals.

Georgette Davey, Managing Director at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches, warmly welcomed Professor Goh to the Academy, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Edmund Goh as Assistant Dean of Research and Innovation at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. His expertise in hospitality research and commitment to academic excellence will be invaluable in shaping our research agenda and fostering innovation in the industry. Dr. Goh’s leadership will further strengthen our mission to develop world-class hospitality professionals, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a dynamic and sustainable hospitality sector.”

His appointment to ADHA-LR comes at a time when UAE’s hospitality industry, projected to generate USD 565.96 billion by 2029, is witnessing a remarkable growth. Additionally, the industry will get a boost by initiatives such as Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, with goals of AED 90 billion in sector revenue, 39.3 million annual visitors, and the creation of 178,000 new jobs.

"I am excited to join ADHA-LR and contribute to the institution’s continued leadership in hospitality. Through the strategic research and partnerships, we aim to shape the future of the industry and develop leaders who will thrive in this dynamic, tech-driven environment,” said Professor Goh.

Professor Goh is particularly passionate about addressing key challenges facing the global hospitality workforce. His research focuses on the future of the industry, from AI-driven guest experiences to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workforce. He also advocates for improving employee well-being and achieving work-life balance to create a thriving and productive workforce. His presence in the UAE provides an opportunity to leverage his research expertise in integrating the Emirati Hospitality Identity into the guest experience, further enriching the nation's hospitality landscape.

“The future of our programs will be greatly influenced by Professor Goh’s extensive expertise and exceptional academic accomplishments in the hospitality and tourism research. We look forward to his leadership in promoting innovation and driving research excellence that aligns with the changing demands of the UAE’s hospitality sector,” stated Professor Scott Richardson, Academic Dean at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches.