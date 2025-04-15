MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) posted 56.104% year-on-year higher consolidated net profits attributable to the owners company at EGP 1.063 billion in 2024, as per the financial statements.

The registered net profits were compared with EGP 699.155 million in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.58 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 0.47 a year earlier, while the revenues surged to EGP 14.308 billion from EGP 10.357 billion.

Regarding the standalone financials, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 907.963 million in 2024, an annual rise from EGP 631.268 million.

Non-consolidated EPS grew to EGP 0.49 last year from EGP 0.43 in 2023, while the net sales hiked to EGP 9.332 billion from EGP 7.884 billion.

The board members approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 1.170 billion from EGP 936.584 million.

The company will raise its capital by EGP 234.146 million at EGP 0.25 free share per original share.

