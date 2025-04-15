Dubai, UAE: Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Giacomo Puntel as its new General Manager. With more than three decades of international hospitality experience, Giacomo brings exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and strategic vision to the role.

Giacomo has held senior management positions with globally recognized hospitality brands such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Rixos Hotels & Resorts, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, and Grosvenor House Dubai. He is renowned for his hands-on leadership style, operational excellence, and a consistent focus on enhancing guest satisfaction and experience.

Most recently, Giacomo served as General Manager at Voco Bonnington Dubai, where he successfully led a team of over 200 employees. Under his leadership, the property achieved strong performance improvements and elevated guest satisfaction scores. His earlier roles include Resort Manager and Director of Food & Beverage at various prestigious properties across the UAE. He also brings extensive experience in hotel pre-openings, concept development, and profitability management.

“It is a privilege to join Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, a property with a strong reputation in the city’s vibrant hospitality scene,” said Giacomo Puntel. “I look forward to working closely with the team to build on its legacy of excellence, drive innovation across all touchpoints, and create memorable guest experiences that reflect the warmth and spirit of true hospitality.”

Giacomo holds a Master’s degree in Hotel Management from Università Bocconi di Milano and has completed executive programs at Cornell University, focusing on strategic decision-making, innovation, and competitive advantage. His contributions to the industry have earned him several awards, including “Hospitality Heavyweight of the Year” and “Leading Food & Beverage Director” at regional hospitality award ceremonies.

With his appointment, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is confident in its continued commitment to delivering outstanding guest service and operational excellence under Giacomo's leadership.