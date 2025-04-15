Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dibba Bay Oysters, the first gourmet oyster farm in the Middle East, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrea Sartoris as the new General Manager. Bringing a leading figure with over 20 years of global experience in the food and beverage industry to the groundbreaking business that has redefined the UAE's aquaculture landscape, the partnership between Andrea and Dibba Bay Oysters is the next step in an inspirational journey.

Since launching in 2016, Dibba Bay Oysters has set new industry benchmarks, delivering locally harvested, world-class oysters across the UAE and several international markets. Named after its birthplace on the tranquil shores of Dibba, the company has grown to prominence by cultivating premium oysters with unrivalled freshness and a distinctive, clean flavour profile in the pristine, nutrient-rich waters of Fujairah.

Andrea is an Italian national with expertise in sales and operations across diverse markets and industries. From 2005 to 2014, he served as an International Area Manager for a leading multinational company specialising in seafood brands, gaining deep industry knowledge and global market insights. Relocating to the UAE in 2011 from Switzerland, he took on senior sales and operations roles, including General Sales Manager, Market Operations Manager, and Head of Retail & E-Commerce, before assuming a Group Sales Manager position in 2023. This wealth of experience positions Andrea to capitalise on Dibba Bay Oysters' unique qualities through expansion into local and new markets. He has a proven track record in driving successful strategic initiatives with diverse, high-performing teams to achieve outstanding business results.

Today, Andrea joins Dibba Bay Oysters with a clear mission to build its legacy, delivering the business from Fujairah to the world.

Transforming traditional methods into a groundbreaking model for gourmet oyster farming, Dibba Bay Oysters has proven its ability to adapt to international market demands while maintaining a position at the forefront of sustainable practices and eco-friendly farming techniques. Leveraging cutting-edge technology to achieve unmatched efficiency and product quality, it is not only a force to be reckoned with on the global stage but plays a key role in safeguarding marine ecosystems as it aligns with the objective of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy. Initiatives already in place include the Dibba Bay Oyster “Reef Creation Project”, returning shells to the ocean to support native shellfish and the reef habitat.

“It is a privilege to work with a talented and committed team of over 180 exceptional colleagues, from our skilled oystermen to our passionate sales team,” said Andrea Sartoris on his appointment as General Manager. “Their daily efforts, creativity, and dedication are the vital force behind Dibba Bay’s continued success and growth. Together, we are pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in all we do.”

Building on the foundation and vision of his predecessor, Andrea will lead Dibba Bay Oysters as it continues to harness the opportunities of its geographic location and superior product to disrupt the UAE’s culinary landscape and champion the UAE-grown excellence on the global stage. Proud of being locally produced and globally acclaimed, Dibba Bay Oysters’ efficient supply chain ensures oysters are harvested and delivered within 24/48 hours, maintaining their freshness and quality. By revitalising oyster farming, Dibba Bay honours the rich maritime heritage of the UAE, blending tradition with modern innovation to create a premium choice available across leading retail chains, top hospitality venues, Michelin-Starred restaurants and two brand-owned restaurants.

What started as a simple question – ‘Could premium gourmet oysters be grown in the waters of the United Arab Emirates?’ – has been answered with triumphant results among the region’s discerning, cosmopolitan culinary scene. The next step for the team’s shared mission, in which Andrea will play a key role, is to evolve into a leading global brand as Dibba Bay Oysters become 'the world's oyster'.

For further information Dibba Bay Oysters, please visit: www.dibbabay.com

About Dibba Bay

Founded in 2016, Dibba Bay is the first shellfish farm in the Middle East, based in Dibba, Fujairah. The farm is a 90-minute drive from Dubai and harvesting takes place three times a week, every week of the year, to ensure incredibly fresh oysters are delivered to customers in a regular and reliable fashion. The Dibba Bay oyster is a sustainably farmed local product of the UAE with a growing reputation as a world-class gourmet product. Along several important certificates, Dibba Bay is Friend of the Sea and Halal certified for sustainable aquaculture; which proves not only that the company conducts a responsible farming operation, but also has a broader commitment to protecting the environment. The Dibba Bay oyster is a nutritional powerhouse, high in protein with 10 grams available in just four oysters. They are one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet - full of Zinc, Vitamins D3 & B12, omega-3 fatty acids and much more.

Dibba Bay currently produces over 300,000 oysters a month and a large percentage is exported to countries that include Russia, Hong Kong, Macau, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Oman, and very soon new destinations. Learn more at www.dibbabay.com

