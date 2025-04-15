Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk has presented Egypt’s draft budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 to the House of Representatives, describing it as a budget for “growth, stability, and partnership with the business community,” as per a statement.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year sees the country’s expenditures rise by 19.2% to EGP 4.6 trillion, while revenues climb by 23% to EGP 3.1 trillion.

In his address, Kouchouk said the new budget builds on the reforms already implemented and is backed by a noticeable improvement in financial and economic performance over the past nine months.

He emphasized the government's commitment to four fiscal priorities: raising allocations for human development, strengthening social protection, supporting priority groups, and maintaining a balanced fiscal policy aimed at reducing debt and stimulating growth.

