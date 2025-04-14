Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) inked SAR 252 million with Taoq Public Relations Company on 14 April, according to a bourse filing.

The three-year agreement covers providing operational services for multiple media platforms.

SRMG expected that the contract would appear on its financial statements starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

This reflects the extent of the confidence enjoyed by the group and its subsidiaries with its reach and presence at the domestic and global level.

Earlier this month, SRMG launched SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) to deliver innovative and results-focused advertising strategies.

