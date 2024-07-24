Dubai – AHAD, a leader in compliance, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, announced the appointment of Krishna Iyer as its new Chief Digital Officer. With over 25 years of experience, Krishna is set to lead AHAD’s digital strategy with a focus on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to drive innovation across various technology verticals.

With a rich history of leadership roles at Verizon US, a Fortune 500 company where he was pivotal in developing AI/ML solutions for next-gen telecom technologies which is reflected in his 20+ patents in the field and his pioneering work at Lucent Technologies-Bell Labs and AT&T underscore his commitment to excellence and innovation. His expertise will now drive AHAD’s digital strategy, focusing on transformative technologies that align with the company’s forward-thinking vision.

As AHAD’s Chief Digital Officer, Krishna will be at the forefront of our digital strategy, focusing on transformative products and solutions that align with our vision for the future. His deep expertise in product innovations, automation, AI& ML will be leveraged to enhance our product offerings, optimize operations, and deliver a superior customer experience to our clients.

“The UAE’s commitment to leading the AI/ML sector is unwavering. Krishna’s extensive expertise in product innovation, AI/ML and automation will be invaluable as we strive for excellence in the digital sphere across the META and APAC region. Collectively, we will tap into the transformative power of technology to generate substantial value for our clients and investors, pioneering the digital frontier.”, said Rohan Daniel Nair, Chief Operating Officer, AHAD.

Krishna Iyer, Chief Digital Officer, AHAD expresses his commitment: “ As we embark on this journey to revolutionize the digital landscape, I am thrilled to be part of the AHAD team to drive groundbreaking innovation. Our commitment to excellence will not only transform businesses across the META and APAC regions but also establish new industry benchmarks. Together, we will shape a future where technology seamlessly enhances every facet of our clients' operations, delivering unmatched value and success.”

AHAD remains dedicated to pioneering the AI industry, providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers in the META and APAC regions. Our focus is on harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and deliver tangible business outcomes.

About AHAD:

AHAD is a pure-play cybersecurity company known for its offensive security and intelligence capabilities while serving as an enabler providing strategic advisory, consulting, design, implementation, and comprehensive security assessments to help organizations identify critical risks and become cyber resilient while delivering seamless experiences driving business efficiency and actionable insights.

We are a team of industry experts who specialize in detecting and validating risks to prevent sophisticated cyber attacks with accuracy.

In addition to our core cybersecurity services, AHAD excels in Digital Transformation and AI & ML. We leverage cutting-edge technologies to help organizations modernize their operations, optimize workflows, and drive innovation. Our expertise in AI and ML enables us to provide advanced data analytics, predictive modeling, and intelligent automation solutions, ensuring our clients stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

To discover more about AHAD and its offerings, visit the website at https://ahad-me.com/