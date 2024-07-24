Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bell as Vice President of Sales for the EMEA and APJ regions. With over 24 years of sales leadership experience in the technology industry, Tim is set to strengthen Hexnode's strategic growth initiatives in these regions.



Tim brings extensive expertise in SaaS, endpoint security, CPaaS, AI, and UCaaS/UC markets. His career spans diverse cultural landscapes from Ireland to Sweden, Russia, India, and Singapore, with significant roles at FileWave, Temasys, Nokia, and ConferencePlus. At PGi, Tim launched new business operations in India, achieving over 38% year-on-year growth. His international experience has driven market expansions and remarkable growth for various organizations. Tim excels at driving sales and marketing initiatives, ensuring positive sales performance, and negotiating customer sales contracts.



In his new role, Tim aims to expand Hexnode’s market presence and accelerate growth across Europe, South Africa, Dubai, India, Singapore, and Australia. With a strong track record of collaborating with system integrators and resellers, Tim will focus on driving robust revenue growth, forging strategic relationships, and developing future leaders.



Hexnode, a leader in the unified endpoint management (UEM) industry, offers comprehensive mobility management software that enables businesses to manage endpoints from a centralized console. The product supports all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and tvOS.



"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Bell to the Hexnode team," said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode. "Tim’s remarkable success in the tech industry and his proficiency in overseeing sales operations across various regions make him the perfect candidate to lead our growth in EMEA and APJ. We eagerly anticipate the significant impact he will undoubtedly make on our business."



Tim Bell expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join Hexnode, a company that prioritizes its employees, customers, product, and culture. The global technical expertise within the organization is remarkable, and the future vision for the platform is truly inspiring. For those interested in joining a forward-thinking company in the rapidly growing device security sector, we welcome you to connect with us. Additionally, for customers and partners seeking the premier MDM/UEM security platform in the market, we invite you to join us on our growth journey.”



About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and Security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.

