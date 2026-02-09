The U.A.E.-based leaders constitute 47% of the list with 25 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia

The ranking focuses on Tech Leaders in Government, Tech Leaders of Global Companies, and Top Tech CEOs

The lists features 50 entries spanning eight countries

Dubai, U.A.E.: Forbes Middle East has unveiled its inaugural ranking of the Top Tech Leaders 2026, consisting of three distinct lists, -Top Tech Leaders in Government, Top Tech Leaders of Global Companies, and Top Tech CEOs- spotlighting the decision-makers driving the region’s technology transformation at a pivotal moment. For this list, only the leaders based in MENA were considered, and their impact, experience, company size, achievements, technological initiatives, and investments were taken into account.

The ranking features 50 entries representing 53 leaders across eight countries. The U.A.E. dominated the 2026 ranking, being home to 25 leaders, accounting for 47% of the total listees, while Saudi Arabia stood second with 15 listees, making up over 28% of the cohort. Egypt is home to four, followed by Kuwait with three, Oman and Bahrain with two each, while Morocco and Qatar are each represented by one executive.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the U.A.E. Government, topped the ranking in the Middle East’s Top Tech Leaders in Government list, which highlights senior public-sector leaders running national entities that regulate, secure, and enable technology ecosystems. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), and Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the U.A.E.’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), secured the second and third spots, respectively. To curate this list, the entity’s mandate and responsibilities, the scale and breadth of work and influence, and the leader’s remit were considered.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President—Middle East, Africa, & Türkiye at Amazon, ranked first in the Middle East’s Top Tech Leaders of Global Companies list, that spotlights the regional leaders at global technology firms who are pushing cloud, platforms, enterprise software, and AI across Middle Eastern markets. Anthony Nakache, Managing Director—MENA at Google, and Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director—MENA & Türkiye at Google Cloud, were both ranked second, while Fares Akkad, Managing Director—Middle East & Africa at Meta, secured the third spot. For this list, achievements over the past year, scope of role, business scale, and industry experience were examined, with the prerequisite that the company needs to be featured on the Forbes 2025 Global 2000 list.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO at G42, ranked first in the Middle East’s Top Tech CEOs list that recognizes founders and executives leading some of the region’s most influential technology companies. Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO at e&, and Olayan Alwetaid, Group CEO at stc Group, secured the second and third spots, respectively. To compose this list, we considered only CEOs of MENA‑headquartered companies, assessing their regional impact, experience in role, company scale, past‑year performance, technological initiatives, and announced investments or deals.

TOP TECH LEADERS IN GOVERNMENT IN THE MIDDLE EAST 2026 TOP TECH LEADERS OF GLOBAL COMPANIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST TOP TECH CEOs IN THE MIDDLE EAST 1. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti

Country: U.A.E.

Head, Cybersecurity for the U.A.E. Government 1.Ronaldo Mouchawar

Residence: U.A.E.

Vice President—Middle East, Africa, & Türkiye, Amazon 1.Peng Xiao

Residence: U.A.E.

Group CEO, G42 2.Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi

Country: Saudi Arabia

President, Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) 2.Anthony Nakache; Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban

Residence: U.A.E.; Saudi Arabia

Managing Director—MENA, Google; Managing Director—MENA & Türkiye, Google Cloud 2.Hatem Dowidar

Residence: U.A.E.

Group CEO, e& 3.Faisal Al Bannai

Country: U.A.E.

Secretary-General, Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) 3.Fares Akkad

Residence: U.A.E.

Managing Director—Middle East & Africa, Meta 3.Olayan Alwetaid

Residence: Saudi Arabia

Group CEO, stc Group

Click here to view the complete Middle East’s Top Tech Leaders 2026 list.

