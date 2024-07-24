Robert Commons takes over at GEMS Westminster School – Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has appointed two outstanding educators to lead two of its schools, the brand-new GEMS Founders School – Dubai South, due to open its doors in August 2024, and the popular GEMS Westminster School – Ras Al Khaimah, which recently became the highest rated Pre-K to Grade 12 British curriculum school in the emirate following the latest round of inspections.

Ian Plant has been named the founding Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School – Dubai South (GFD), the fourth GEMS Founders-branded school to open in the Emirates. A distinguished senior leader with a notable track record in school improvement across institutions in the UK and UAE, Plant moved to Dubai in 2010 and has held senior leadership roles in three international schools, including GEMS Founders School – Dubai, which he joined in 2017 as Head of Secondary before being promoted to Associate Principal.

Commenting on his new position, Plant said: “I am thrilled to take on the role of Principal/CEO at GEMS Founders School – Dubai South, an exciting addition to our well-established GEMS Founders family. Our school promises to set new standards in educational excellence, innovation, and inclusivity.

“We are committed to nurturing student leadership and equipping students with skills in logistics, operations, and enterprise, preparing them for a dynamic global landscape. Our focus on innovation and sustainability will provide invaluable real-world experiences for our students, while our dedication to holistic wellbeing alongside our family-first approach ensures a supportive environment for our community.

“Together with our dedicated team of educators and staff, we aim to inspiring a passion for lifelong learning and achieving excellence. I am excited to lead our school into a future where every member of our community can thrive and succeed.”

Plant, who began his career as a professional footballer in England, holds a Master of Education degree from Murdoch University and the National Professional Qualification for Headship. He is also a qualified Level 3 British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspector.

Meanwhile, Robert Commons has stepped into the role of Principal/CEO of GEMS Westminster School – Ras Al Khaimah (WSR). Commons brings a wealth of leadership experience gained in top British and IB curriculum schools in the UAE, UK, and further afield. Prior to joining WSR, Commons served at numerous schools in Dubai, his assured stewardship leading to improved inspection ratings, raised academic outcomes, and increased attainment for all students.

Commons said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the community of staff, students, and parents at GEMS Westminster School – Ras Al Khaimah. There is no doubt in my mind that I’m joining a unique school, with talented staff, supportive parents, and hard-working students who are ambitious for their own futures and for the future of the world around them.

“I will do my utmost to secure further improvements at the school, extending the curriculum and opportunities for students by building on the recent ‘Good’ rating from MOE Inspectors.”

Commons previously held the position of Lead Government Officer for Secondary Education in the UK’s Channel Islands. He has a master’s degree in Education Leadership and Management as well as a Bachelor of Education in Physical Education.

