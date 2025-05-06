SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with over USD 7 billion in assets under management and a direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today the appointment of Wissam Haddad as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its wholly owned subsidiary, SICO Capital, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, effective 5 May 2025.

Wissam has over 22 years of experience in investment banking, private equity, real estate and corporate finance. He assumes the position of CEO of SICO Capital following 11 successful years as SICO’s Group Head of Investment Banking, where he played a key role in positioning SICO as the leading investment bank in Bahrain. Under his leadership, the award-winning division multiplied its revenues and deal sizes, executing landmark transactions that include initial public offerings, debt issuances, mergers and acquisitions, strategic offers, multi-asset fund launches, and structuring and managing Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

“I am pleased to assume the position of CEO of SICO Capital and to drive our strategy towards becoming one of Saudi Arabia’s preferred independent asset management, brokerage and investment banking firms. The public and private capital markets and financial landscape in Saudi Arabia have been growing dramatically, and we are eager to continue to expand our presence on the ground, offering a full suite of services directly through our dedicated team in Riyadh with robust support from the broader group in Bahrain and the UAE,” said Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital.

The Board of Directors of SICO Capital is pleased to welcome Wissam to his new role as CEO and looks forward to his leadership in driving the company's future growth.

SICO Capital is a full-service investment banking firm based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that offers a comprehensive range of financial services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients with multiple activities under the Saudi Capital Markets Authority license number 08096-37, including asset management, investment banking, and brokerage.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 7.4 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com