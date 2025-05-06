Dubai, UAE – Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel & Residences proudly announces the promotion of Laura Nicli to General Manager. With over 18 years of experience in the global hospitality industry, Laura has demonstrated outstanding leadership, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to guest satisfaction, team engagement, and sustainability.

Laura’s career includes leading Novotel Suites & ibis Mall Avenue Dubai, where she enhanced operational performance and guest satisfaction, and serving as Resort Manager at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort, where she played a key role in the pre-opening, wellness positioning, and pandemic response. She began her hospitality journey in Dubai as part of the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Since joining the property as Hotel Manager in November 2023, Laura has played a pivotal role in driving significant milestones. Under her leadership, the hotel achieved an 8% year-on-year increase in revenue, a 5% growth at the Residences, and earned prestigious certifications including Green Globe, LEED, and Safe Hotel. Laura also spearheaded key initiatives such as the award-winning 25th Anniversary Campaign and sustainability collaborations with The Waste Lab.

Reflecting her commitment to excellence, Laura was recently shortlisted for the “Future Leader of the Year” category at the GM Awards by Hotelier Middle East.

Speaking on her promotion, Laura shared, " I am deeply honored to step into the role of General Manager at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre. My journey with Accor has been defined by growth, opportunity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. I look forward to continuing to elevate our guest experience, champion sustainability, and nurture a culture of inclusivity and empowerment within our team."

Nishan Silva, Regional General Manager – Dubai & Emirates North at Accor, commented, "Laura's promotion is a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication. Her vision, passion, and ability to inspire her team have been instrumental in the hotel's continued success. We are confident that under her leadership, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre will reach new heights."

Laura’s promotion is a testament to Accor’s commitment to empowering talent and fostering future leaders who embody innovation and resilience.

About Pullman

Pullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today Pullman features more than 140 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world including flagship properties such as Pullman Paris Bercy, Pullman Suzhou Zhonghui in Greater China and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.