Doha, Qatar – A key destination for standout dining experiences, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is delighted to announce Koni Kim as Director of Food & Beverage. Renowned for attracting top talent from across the globe, this key appointment reflects the hotel’s commitment to providing top tier culinary choices that create enduring gastronomic memories for guests.

Working in a series of high-profile roles within The Ritz-Carlton brand has created an accomplished range of career highlights for South Korean-born Koni. She joins The Ritz-Carlton, Doha from the Director of Food & Beverage position at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on the inaugural EVRIMA, where she led five restaurants, six bars and the in-suite service. Prior to this, Koni worked as Senior Food & Beverage Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando Grande Lakes, where she generated one of the highest revenue streams within the portfolio. At this property she was instrumental in launching the restaurant Knife & Spoon, which was awarded a Michelin Star.

Speaking about this important new hire, General Manager Carlo Javakhia said, “We are delighted to welcome Koni to the team. She will oversee the entire collection of restaurants, bars, banqueting and outside catering operations, bringing her skillset, motivational qualities, and leadership to the challenge. The Director of Food & Beverage role is critical to the continued success of our gastronomic tradition, and we are excited to see how her creative vision and industry experience will further enhance our venues.”

Home to a refined o of dining destinations, including STK Doha, Sel & Miel and B-Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha has long been associated with its excellent culinary scene. Securing top talent like Koni, means the property can continue to innovate, creating inspired choices for guests to craft meaningful and enduring memories. We wish Koni all the best in her new role.

