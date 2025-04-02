International aluminium solutions provider Reynaers Middle East has successfully completed the World Heart Hotel and Mall in Iraq, according to a press release.

The project, which is located in Baghdad, features panoramic design that provides views of the Iraqi capital.

Meanwhile, it was implemented through close collaboration with Alumex Aluminium, Reynaers authorised fabricator in Iraq.

The World Heart Hotel and Mall, which is considered Baghdad’s first luxury five-star hotel, utilises Reynaers’ cutting-edge aluminium solutions like the Conceptwall 50 (CW50), EcoSystem 50 (ES50) windows, and the Concept Patio 130 (CP130) sliding system.

Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, Ali Khalaf, said: “The World Heart Hotel and Mall symbolises our dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable aluminum solutions.”

Khalaf added: “Our collaboration with Alumex Aluminium embodies our shared vision for transforming Iraq’s architectural landscape while committing to the highest standards of quality and performance.”

Details of Used Aluminium Solutions

The CW50 is a versatile curtain wall facade and roof system that improves building speed while providing unlimited design flexibility and exceptional thermal performance to ensure the development meets the highest efficiency standards.

Meanwhile, the ES50 window and door solutions blend aesthetic sophistication with energy efficiency, featuring minimalistic designs and cleverly concealed hinges to elevate the visual appeal of the World Heart project while also contributing to significant energy savings.

In addition, the CP130 sliding system provides a versatile lift-and-slide solution, enhancing both functionality and elegance, with its superior quality-to-value ratio ensuring robust performance and reliability, making it especially suitable for diverse building requirements, which together showcase Reynaers’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction sector.

It is worth noting that the project features 320 keys, including 285 exquisitely designed hotel rooms, 35 upscale suites, and 54 luxury apartments.

Reynaers Middle East, which is a subsidiary of Reynaers Aluminium, has its headquarters in Bahrain and it provides services to the GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

Source: Mubasher

