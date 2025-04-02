Bahrain - Hotel occupancy rates have surged on Eid AlFitr in Bahrain, reaching 100 per cent, which indicates a significant growth in the hospitality industry, hotel managers revealed.

They attributed this increase to the extended holiday for Saudi visitors and the choice of Bahrain as a holiday destination by other Gulf nationalities.

They emphasised that the growing demand for hotel stays is a testament to Bahrain’s appeal as a prime destination for Eid celebrations. This positively contributes to the tourism and hospitality sector while supporting local businesses, they noted.

They also pointed out that most visitors come from Saudi Arabia, highlighting that many hotels are offering special promotional deals for Eid Al Fitr, including discounts such as booking a family room and receiving a 50pc discount on a second room for children. Children can also enjoy free meals as part of these offers.

