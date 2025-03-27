Jeddah: The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr. Khalid Khalafalla as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 19 March 2025.

Dr. Khalafalla brings extensive experience from his career within the IsDB Group. Since December 2024, he has been serving as CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC).

The Chairman of ICD’s Board of Directors, congratulated Dr. Khalafalla on his appointment and expressed the Board’s full confidence and support as he takes on this important responsibility.