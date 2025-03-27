Dubai, UAE: JA Ocean View Hotel, the vibrant beachfront destination in the heart of JBR, is excited to announce the newest addition to its leadership team. As the new EAM and Hotel Manager, Rebecca Hong brings a wealth of expertise to the property, having previously held management positions in several luxury hospitality brands. Now overseeing operations at JA Ocean View Hotel, Rebecca will ensure the property upholds the brand’s vision of delivering authentic hospitality experiences and creating memorable moments for every guest.

Rebecca has spent nearly two decades in the industry, working with some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands. Her experience has given her a sharp understanding of maintaining a hotel’s reputation while introducing forward-thinking initiatives. Throughout her career, she has consistently enhanced hotel performance through creative guest engagement, smart revenue management, and a strong focus on quality, while also leading pre-openings, launching new ventures, and driving business transformation.

Having recently joined JA Ocean View Hotel, Rebecca brings her passion for creating exceptional guest experiences to the property. In her role, she specialises in leading teams to personalise service, ensuring every stay feels unique and memorable. With a leadership style built on genuine connections and inspiring her team to go the extra mile, she perfectly aligns with JA Hotels & Resorts’ legacy as a homegrown UAE brand with over 40 years of hospitality excellence.

Rebecca Hong, EAM and Hotel Manager of JA Ocean View Hotel, said, ‘I am delighted to join the JA Hotels & Resorts family and carry forward its vision of creating authentic hospitality and unforgettable guest experiences. I look forward to working closely with my new team, mentoring talent, and building meaningful connections with our guests. Together, we will continue to elevate the guest experience and uphold JA Ocean View Hotel’s reputation for exceptional service.’

Ralph Porciani, the CEO of JA Hotels & Resorts, recently commented on the appointment, “Rebecca’s extensive experience in luxury hospitality, combined with her hands-on leadership approach, makes her the ideal fit to lead JA Ocean View Hotel into its next chapter. Her ability to elevate guest experiences through personalised service and operational excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering authentic and unforgettable stays. We are confident that under her leadership, the hotel will continue to thrive as a standout destination in JBR’s competitive landscape.”

As the newest addition to JA Ocean View Hotel’s leadership team, Rebecca Hong brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the property. Her strong background in luxury hospitality and guest-focused approach make her well-positioned to lead the team and enhance the hotel’s offerings. Through her expertise and forward-thinking leadership, JA Ocean View Hotel will continue to deliver authentic hospitality while staying ahead in JBR’s dynamic and competitive market.

About JA Resorts & Hotels:

A legacy UAE brand, JA Resorts & Hotels was born in 1981 and has a widely recognised reputation for excellence in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels. Taking its name from the original Jebel Ali (JA) Beach hotel, JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio now features 8 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, each dedicated to curating unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories. Tropical escapes include JA Manafaru, the idyllic luxury island resort in pristine, lagoon ringed Haa Alifu Atoll, at the northern tip of the Maldives and JA Enchanted Island, a secluded hideaway of 10 exquisite villas on a private island, in the middle of the protected Saint Anne Marine Park in the Seychelles.

Within the UAE, guests can choose from the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel, along 'The Walk' in Jumeirah Beach Residence. Other enticing options include JA Resorts & Hotels at Jebel Ali Beach, spanning 1 million square metres of exciting activities and home to three unique properties with a total of 795 suites and rooms—the award-winning JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, and JA Lake View Hotel, a stunning golf-course-adjacent retreat that debuted in September 2019.

The JA Hatta Fort Hotel is Dubai's only mountain resort, a secluded getaway amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains landscape. The Manor by JA is the latest addition to the portfolio, a 247 key corporate hotel located in Al Furjan, Dubai, opened in January 2020. JA Resorts & Hotels is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 40 brands with over 800 hotels in 100 countries. For more information please visit; www.jaresortshotels.com.