Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Aster DM Healthcare has announced the appointment of Professor Turki B. Albacker as the Chief Executive Officer of Aster Sanad Hospital, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This strategic appointment aligns with Aster’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Saudi healthcare sector and enhancing patient-centric care.

Prof. Turki brings extensive expertise in healthcare leadership, cardiac surgery, and medical education to his new role. His appointment is expected to drive operational excellence, financial sustainability, and strategic growth at Aster Sanad Hospital. He will report directly to Mohamed Alshamari, Chief Executive Officer of Aster Hospitals & Clinics, KSA.

A Vision for Growth and Excellence

As CEO, Prof. Turki will lead hospital strategy, patient care optimization, and service expansion while ensuring high standards of healthcare delivery. His focus will be on strengthening Aster Sanad’s brand positioning, implementing lean operational processes, and enhancing hospital performance to support the organization’s long-term vision.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohamed Alshamari, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics, KSA, stated:

"Prof. Turki’s leadership and deep expertise in healthcare will be instrumental in advancing Aster Sanad’s mission. His strategic approach and commitment to innovation will enhance patient outcomes and reinforce our commitment to excellence in the Kingdom.”

Extensive Experience in Healthcare Leadership

Prof. Turki has an impressive background in clinical practice, policy development, and medical research. Prior to joining Aster, he held several key leadership positions, including:

Chairman of the Cardiac Sciences Department at King Fahad Cardiac Center

Dean of Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz College for Emergency Medical Services

Vice President of the Saudi Society of Cardiac Surgeons

He has also served as a consultant for leading healthcare organizations and contributed significantly to medical policy and education. With nine years of experience in revenue cycle management and health insurance, he brings valuable insights into financial performance and operational efficiencies in the healthcare sector.

Academic and Professional Credentials

Prof. Turki holds an MBBS from King Saud University, a Master of Science in Experimental Surgery from McGill University, and an MBA in Health Management from the University of Colorado. He is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCSC), the American College of Surgeons (FACS), and the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

Commitment to Patient-Centered Care

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Prof. Turki B. Albacker stated:

"I am honored to join Aster DM Healthcare and lead Aster Sanad Hospital in its journey toward clinical excellence and patient-centric innovation. Together with our dedicated team, we will continue to elevate healthcare standards and expand access to high-quality services in Saudi Arabia.”

Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to strengthening the Kingdom’s healthcare infrastructure, with a focus on expanding service offerings, upgrading hospital facilities, and improving patient outcomes. The appointment of Prof. Turki B. Albacker marks a significant step in this direction, ensuring that Aster Sanad Hospital continues to set benchmarks for quality and excellence in healthcare delivery.

About Aster DM Healthcare

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1673 doctors and 3692 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.