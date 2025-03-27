Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced Gregg Petersen as Regional Director - Middle East for the organization. Following the company’s combination with Veritas Technologies’ data protection business, Petersen’s new leadership remit will include the responsibility to drive all strategic initiatives across the region to enhance Cohesity’s position as the leading provider of next-generation data security and management solutions.

As part of its growth strategy, Cohesity is doubling down on market engagement through its industry-leading partner alliance program, recognized as the strongest in the region among competitors. By fostering deeper collaboration with key channel partners, Cohesity aims to accelerate joint go-to-market initiatives, deliver tailored solutions, and provide businesses with the tools they need to navigate complex data security challenges. The company is committed to supporting customers in AI adoption, regulatory compliance, and sustainability, ensuring that organizations can seamlessly integrate advanced data protection while meeting evolving industry standards.

Petersen brings 26 years of experience in data security, cyber resilience, and AI-driven protection strategies, including 17 years in the Middle East. Throughout his tenure at Cohesity, he has been a strong advocate for innovative approaches to mitigating cyber threats, enhancing recovery capabilities, and fostering partnerships across the industry. As Regional Director for the Middle East at Cohesity in 2021, his leadership has contributed to Cohesity’s regional expansion, supporting organizations to strengthen their security posture and accelerate digital transformation.

Johnny Karam, Managing Director & Vice President, International Emerging Markets at Cohesity, said: “Gregg’s progression within our regional leadership team comes at a defining moment as we continue to drive innovation and leadership in AI-powered data security and cyber resilience. His extensive industry expertise and proven ability to develop high-growth strategies make him the ideal leader to strengthen our market position, deepen our partner ecosystem, and accelerate our vision of delivering next-generation data security solutions to enterprises across the region."

Reflecting on his new remit, Gregg Petersen, Regional Director - Middle East at Cohesity said: “As we unify our teams, our ambition is to become the most formidable force in AI-powered data security and cyber resilience across the Middle East. This is a transformative era for Cohesity, and I am committed to amplifying our impact as a global and regional leader. Our focus remains on empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions to secure, manage, and recover their most critical data in an increasingly complex cyber landscape. A key priority will be strengthening our channel and alliance partnerships, ensuring that our expansive network continues to set the industry benchmark for excellence and innovation.”

Prior to his role with Cohesity, Petersen had sales leadership roles at Veeam, Rackspace, and Dell EMC, which have provided critical experience to support organizations across the Middle East to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and ensure Cohesity remains at the forefront of cyber resilience, AI-powered data security, and sustainable innovation.

