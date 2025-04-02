Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced its diverse agenda of events for the current month of April, which includes the organisation of 16 varied global exhibitions and conferences across several vital sectors, including energy, geospatial technologies, real estate, arts, education, healthcare, travel, air cargo logistics services, and others, reflecting Dubai’s pivotal role as a global hub for knowledge exchange, fostering innovation, and creating economic opportunities.

The 49th edition of Middle East Energy returns from 7th to 9th April, bringing together leaders and experts from the energy sector representing more than 170 countries. Meanwhile, the ISPRS Geospatial Week 2025, organised by the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, will take place from 6th to 11th April and will feature 16 workshops addressing diverse topics such as the use of Earth observation and geospatial artificial intelligence for disaster risk management.

The Dubai Entertainment, Amusement & Leisure Expo will be held from 8th to 10th April, bringing together representatives of companies operating in the entertainment sector, with more than 300 exhibiting companies from over 40 countries.

The Pan Arab Interventional Radiology Society Annual Congress will be held from 9th to 12th April, with the participation of more than 150 speakers.

The Dubai International Wood and Wood Machinery Show returns from 14th to 16th April. It is the only dedicated event in the region for wood sector companies and the design of wood manufacturing machinery and attracts more than 680 exhibiting companies from over 130 countries.

The International Property Show will be held from 14th to 16th April and is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East, offering a platform to buy and sell local and international real estate.

Dubai Derma, the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, will take place from 14th to 16th April. It is one of the largest scientific gatherings specialised in skincare in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The agenda for the 24th edition of the conference includes more than 330 lectures and 50 workshops presented by leading global experts, with the participation of approximately 1,500 global brands.

The IATA World Cargo Symposium returns from 15th to 17th April and will take place over three days, highlighting the latest trends and insights in technology, innovation, security, customs, cargo operations, and sustainability in the air cargo sector.

World Art Dubai will be held from 17th to 20th April, featuring more than 10,000 artworks from over 400 galleries and artists from more than 60 countries. The exhibition is open to art collectors, investors, and the general public alike.

Pet World Arabia will take place from 19th to 20th April in its third and largest edition ever, bringing together everything related to the pet care sector – from food and accessories to veterinary and healthcare services.

The School & Nursery Show will also be held on 19th and 20th April, gathering a select group of educational institutions to help families make informed decisions regarding their children’s education.

The GoTech 2025 Gas and Oil Technology Showcase & Conference, now in its sixth edition, will take place from 21th to 23rd April, offering a comprehensive programme that includes more than 300 technical presentations covering a curated selection of prominent research papers, in addition to 50 technical and executive sessions.

DOMOTEX Middle East, running from 22nd to 24th April, is one of the region’s leading events for the carpet and flooring solutions sector.

The 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market will be held from 28th April to 1st May. The exhibition brings together representatives of global destinations, tour operators, and hospitality industry leaders.

The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) returns from 29th April to 1st May in its 21st edition. This year, it hosts more than 130 prominent speakers and 170 sessions focusing on humanitarian diplomacy in the context of various fields such as achieving human security, climate change, migration, and global health challenges.

The 16th edition of the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition will be held concurrently with DIHAD, providing a vital platform for the global emergency and disaster management community.