Abu Dhabi – Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading food and agriculture technology company, has announced the appointment of Dhafer Al Qasimi as Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Salmeen Al Ameri, who will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, one of the region’s largest food and beverage companies.

Since 2022, Al Ameri has led Silal through a period of growth and strategic expansion, strengthening its market position and supply chain capabilities. Under his leadership, Silal executed key acquisitions, including a majority stake in SAFCO, a leading UAE-based food and beverage distributor; Al Bakrawe Holding, a major regional importer and distributor of fresh produce; and Sherwood, a leading UAE-based distributor of agricultural inputs and high-quality pest management solutions. These strategic additions have significantly enhanced Silal’s sourcing network and operational scale.

Additionally, Al Ameri has championed the development of the Silal Innovation Oasis, a cutting-edge R&D hub in Al Ain dedicated to advancing food technology and sustainability. He also oversaw the establishment of the UAE’s largest automated produce packhouse, reinforcing the nation’s agri-food infrastructure and enhancing production efficiency.

Al Qasimi joins Silal from ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, where he served as Director, overseeing portfolio companies within the Food & Agriculture cluster. As Silal is an existing part of ADQ’s portfolio, Al Qasimi is well-versed with the business and brings extensive experience in leading high-impact strategic projects of national importance across the entire food value chain. His expertise includes strengthening supply chain resilience, optimizing resource allocation, and leveraging innovation to promote sustainable practices and local food production in the UAE’s agri-food sector.

Salmeen Al Ameri, Departing Chief Executive Officer of Silal, commented: “As I prepare to embark on my next chapter, I reflect with pride on Silal’s achievements in recent years. Through strategic acquisitions and key partnerships, the company has substantially expanded its operational capacity to meet the growing demand for high-quality food products in the UAE. Additionally, the initiatives we have championed have fostered innovation within the sector and supported the sustainable growth of local farms. With Dhafer at the helm, I am confident that he will build on our successes, leading Silal into its next phase of growth with vision and dedication.”

Dhafer Al Qasimi, designated Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with delivering the vision for Silal to become a catalyst for change in the food and agriculture industry, building on its reputation for innovation and operational excellence. Through its commitment to state-of-the-art solutions and empowering farmers, Silal is well-positioned to contribute to strengthening the self-sufficiency of the UAE by ensuring a steady and stable supply of food. Building on the strong foundation laid by Salmeen, I look forward to collaborating closely with our leadership, management, employees and partners to continue Silal’s growth journey and expand its international reach.”

About Silal

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate manufactured and agri-food sectors. Silal’s mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialised knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

For more information, please visit: silal.ae

Follow Silal on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silaluae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silaluae/

X: https://x.com/SilalUAE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilalUAE