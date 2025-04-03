Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is offering a weekend wellness retreat from 17-19 April, surrounded by Oman's "Green Mountain."

The retreat, limited to 12 participants, combines canyon-view yoga, sound healing sessions, and relaxation in a breathtaking setting.

The retreat is structured around four wellness pillars: physical movement, mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual connection. Participants wake up with Canyon View yoga, followed by restorative Yin Yoga and crystal singing bowl therapy.

Guests can enjoy nutrient-rich cuisine and immerse themselves in heated vitality pools. The retreat is guided by yoga instructor Gabriela Ubidia and Jala's resident yogi Arora, who offer a nurturing space for both novice and seasoned practitioners to deepen their practice.

The remote mountain setting offers genuine disconnection, with pristine mountain air, boundless horizon views, and profound silence creating a natural haven for renewal.

The Wellness Retreat package costs OMR 240 ($623)++ per person (single occupancy) or OMR 320++ for two people (double occupancy) sharing a room, including:

Two nights' accommodation with full board healthy set menu

Two morning yoga classes overlooking the canyons

Two evening Yin Yoga and sound healing sessions

Access to Jala's vitality pools and spa facilities

Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability

Discounts on additional spa treatments and dining -TradeArabia News Service

