Abu Dhabi, UAE – Gewan Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the promotion of Elias Saad to General Manager of Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi. In his new role, Elias will spearhead the hotel’s strategic growth and operational excellence, further enhancing its reputation as a premier luxury destination.

With over 25 years of hospitality experience, Elias has built a distinguished career, having held leadership positions at Le Royal Méridien, Emirates Palace, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, and Bab Al Qasr Hotel. His expertise and vision have earned him industry accolades, including the prestigious Gold Award for F&B Director/Leader of the Year 2024 in the Middle East.

Elias is also ISO 22000:2005 Systems Overview certified in food safety management, making him one of the first hospitality professionals in the region to attain this certification in 2010. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK.

As General Manager, Elias is set to drive innovation, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence at Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences.

About Gewan Hotels and Resorts

Gewan Hotels and Resorts is a renowned hotel management company committed to delivering a refined, high class lifestyle experience for guests.