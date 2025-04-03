UAE: The First Group Hospitality has announced the appointment of Onur Avkan as General Manager of The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle. With over a decade of international hospitality experience, Avkan is known for his expertise in optimizing operational performance and delivering exceptional guest satisfaction.

In his new position, Avkan will oversee the day-to-day operations, strategic business growth, and team leadership of The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, located in Dubai’s dynamic community of JVC. His responsibilities will include driving operational efficiency, strengthening the hotel’s market position, and ensuring outstanding guest experience.

Avkan has a proven track record of prominent positions in London, Istanbul, and Dubai. His senior leadership roles, including spearheading the pre-opening and operational launch of Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Centre, are a testament to his dedication to implementing premiere experiences for the guests. His career also includes roles at Hilton London Metropole and Hilton London Gatwick Airport.

Avkan is committed to creating a thriving environment where members excel. His leadership philosophy focuses on continuous improvement, delivering exceptional service, and inspiring teams to reach their full potential across all hotel operations.

Avkan’s appointment comes as The First Group accelerates its hospitality expansion. In his role as General Manager, Avkan will oversee day-to-day operations and implement strategic initiatives at The First Collection JVC, ensuring the hotel continues to excel in Dubai’s competitive hospitality landscape. His leadership is expected to further elevate the hotel’s profile, delivering memorable experiences to guests and upholding the high standards for which The First Collection is known.

