Dubai, UAE – The Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation has announced the appointment of Engineer Faris Saeed as Chairman of the Investment Board and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, in recognition of his personal achievements, creativity, and commitment to excellence and innovation through his sustainable projects.

In a press release, the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation stated that the selection of Engineer Faris Saeed for this position is the result of important meetings and discussions aimed at supporting the mission of the network, and leveraging on his expertise to activate the Investment Board, which will be responsible for supporting activities and projects that drive Arab creativity and innovation. The board will introduce new mechanisms to support creatives and innovators, ensuring the success of their ideas and projects.

Engineer Faris Saeed expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation, represented by the Supreme Chairman of the Network Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Mahmoud Abdel Al-Farraj. He acknowledged their significant steps in advancing the network and making a difference in the world of creativity and innovation.

Saeed stated that the Investment Board will mark a significant milestone in the network's journey once it is fully established. It will begin supporting and endorsing projects and initiatives that will be announced during the Arab World Congress for Creativity and Innovation, which will be held in Dubai on October 10th, under the presidency of His Excellency Amr Moussa, the former Secretary-General of the Arab League.