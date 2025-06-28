Manama, Bahrain – DHL Express, the leading global express and logistics provider, has appointed Mansour AlHajjaj as the new Country Manager for its Saudi Arabia operations. The appointment marks a significant milestone in Mansour’s career with DHL Express, which began in 2006.

With nearly two decades of experience within the organisation, Mansour has held several key roles across customer service functions, consistently driving performance excellence and nurturing strong client relationships. In 2020, he stepped into a senior leadership position where he successfully led the transformation of customer services into a high-performing function and steered the retail team towards achieving double-digit growth.

Mansour is recognised for his forward-thinking leadership and commitment to innovation. Under his guidance, DHL Express Saudi Arabia has earned multiple external accolades for service excellence. He has also played a major role in enhancing employee engagement and people development, effectively improving team culture and significantly reducing turnover. Additionally, his efforts to foster greater collaboration with supervisory authorities and government entities have further strengthened DHL’s partnerships across the Kingdom.

Commenting on his new role, Mansour AlHajjaj said, “It is a great honour to lead DHL Express Saudi Arabia at a pivotal time in the Kingdom’s journey toward Vision 2030, a vision that continues to position the country as a global logistics hub and a vital engine of regional and international trade. Aligned with this national ambition, we remain committed to strengthening our operational network, accelerating investments in infrastructure and innovation, and driving sustainable logistics solutions that deliver long-term impact. Above all, we will continue to invest in our people, the true driving force behind our success and the foundation of our continued leadership in the logistics sector.”

With Mansour as Country Manager, DHL Express reaffirms its strategic focus on contributing to Saudi Arabia’s evolving economic vision by offering services that strengthen the Kingdom’s growing logistics landscape.

