Bimser, the Turkish enterprise software company enabling digital transformation for over 2,000 organisations globally, has appointed Mehmet Onur Beşer as its Regional Sales and Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Based in Dubai, Mehmet will lead Bimser’s commercial strategy across the region as the company scales operations in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The MEA appointment is part of Bimser’s broader international growth strategy, with the region joining the US and Far East Asia as top expansion priorities. With an increasing number of organisations across MEA looking to streamline workflows, digitise operations, and meet evolving compliance standards, Bimser is investing in local leadership and ecosystem development to deliver responsive, high-impact solutions.

A Decade of Expertise in Enterprise Transformation

Mehmet has been with Bimser since 2012 and brings extensive experience in enterprise software consultancy, presales, and project delivery. An Industrial Engineer by training, he has successfully led more than 100 projects across the MEA region, implementing performance and process management, balanced scorecard systems, and integrated quality frameworks for clients spanning manufacturing, healthcare, and services.

In previous roles as Product Manager and Presales Manager, Mehmet played a key role in shaping Bimser’s operational excellence software suite—bridging technical development with real-world business needs and driving product innovation based on customer feedback.

“Mehmet’s leadership marks an exciting chapter in our regional growth story,” said Murat Atıcı, CEO of Bimser. “His experience, regional knowledge, and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our mission to help organisations digitise, optimise, and grow. With his guidance, we’re confident Bimser will deepen its impact in the MEA region.”

Innovative Solutions Built for Global Impact

Bimser’s product suite—including the Synergy AI Low-Code Platform, bEAM for enterprise asset management, QDMS for quality and compliance, eBA Plus for workflow and document management, Ensemble for performance management, and QGRC for governance and risk—offers organisations a powerful toolkit to digitise at scale. With embedded AI capabilities, cross-platform compatibility, and ISO-aligned compliance support, Bimser enables smarter, faster digital transformation.

Founded in Türkiye in 1998, Bimser now operates five offices in three countries, including its UAE and US subsidiaries, and supports customers in over 30 countries worldwide.

About Bimser

