Dubai UAE: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk are pleased to announce the appointment of Melville Gracias as Cluster Director of Sales, bringing with him over 20 years of exceptional experience in the hospitality sector.

A seasoned commercial leader, Melville has held key sales and marketing roles across prestigious hotel brands in the UAE and beyond. From luxury boutique properties to towers with over 1,000 suites, his background includes successful pre-openings, transformational revenue strategies and award-winning brand partnerships.

Prior to joining Hilton, Melville led high-performing commercial teams at Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments and Vintage Grand Hotel, delivering measurable results including significant growth in RevPAR, ADR and corporate business. His strategic vision, data-driven mindset and people-first leadership style have earned him a reputation as a trusted mentor and innovative sales strategist.

Melville is a strong advocate of digital transformation and guest-centric growth, values that align seamlessly with Hilton’s commitment to hospitality excellence. His cross-functional collaboration and market insight will play a pivotal role in enhancing the commercial performance of Hilton’s beachfront cluster in Dubai.

Melville holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Mumbai University, India, a Diploma in Travel & Tourism, and has completed several leadership development programmes, including The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People and a Management Awareness Program.

As Hilton continues to deliver exceptional guest experiences across Dubai’s most iconic destinations, Melville’s appointment marks a strategic step forward in strengthening commercial success and driving long-term growth.

