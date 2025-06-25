Dubai, UAE – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today that Mittal Parekh, Senior Director, Products for RUCKUS Networks, CommScope, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) for a four-year term, effective July 1, 2025. RUCKUS has been an active WBA member since 2010 (through CommScope since 2018) and has been recognized for active participation in WBA’s governance and development efforts, as well as being a founding member of WBA’s Enterprise Connectivity Forum.



WBA is a global organization that connects people with the latest wireless initiatives by advancing advocacy, industry guidelines, trials and certification through collaboration across a range of connectivity-focused industries. As a member of the board, Parekh will work with other wireless industry leaders from leading companies.

Parekh’s leadership role in our RUCKUS Networks business makes him a strong addition to the Board of Directors, as his work in advanced Wi-Fi 7, cloud and AI-driven wireless network platforms has kept him at the forefront of these technologies. His experience in delivering purpose-driven solutions for a variety of industry verticals provides him with deep insight into the business challenges involved in delivering amazing connectivity experiences in unique enterprise environments.

Already a member of the WBA’s Market Work Group, Parekh’s election to the board will enable RUCKUS Networks to accelerate its already deep involvement in creating value for the entire community. Most recently, the team collaborated with WBA, AT&T and Intel to conduct real-world trials of Wi-Fi 7 in enterprise environments and real-world scenarios.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of the Wireless Broadband Alliance at such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Parekh. “WBA has been instrumental in shaping the future of wireless industry. I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members drive the WBA mission to accelerate innovation, drive adoption of newer technologies and open standards, and help enable seamless, secure and high-performance connectivity to reach every corner of our connected world. At RUCKUS Networks, we remain deeply committed to delivering purpose-driven solutions that offer amazing connectivity experiences—and I’m excited to bring that perspective to the Alliance.”

“Our long-term collaboration with WBA has been a powerful catalyst for innovation at CommScope and RUCKUS Networks,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking, Intelligent Cellular & Security Solutions, CommScope. “Mittal’s deep expertise in the most advanced wireless technologies will make him a quality addition to this important global organization.”

"I am delighted to offer my warm congratulations to Mittal Parekh and to welcome him to the Board of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA),” stated Tiago Rodrigues, president & CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance. “RUCKUS Networks is a longstanding member and outstanding Contributor to the work of the WBA and its members. I look forward to working with Mittal more closely as a Board member."

CommScope shares and supports WBA’s mission to promote advanced connectivity across all the markets we serve, and we look forward to deepening their collaborative relationship with WBA as a result of this election.

