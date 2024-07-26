Gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has assured investors that it is here to stay, clearing the air on its status following the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

DigiPlus yesterday said that its gaming business is unaffected by President Marcos' order to ban all POGOs as announced in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

DigiPlus president Andy Tsui said the company caters to gamers in the Philippines, mandating it to open physical branches unlike POGOs.

Tsui noted that Philippine laws require local operators like DigiPlus to put up physical sites first before they can develop digital platforms. This way, customers can access their gaming products on site and offline, far from the POGO business model of mostly online.

Apart from this, Tsui said DigiPlus complies with the legal standard asked of it by the Philippine Stock Exchange as a listed entity. It also adheres to gaming laws to be able to maintain licenses for the various services that it offers like traditional bingo and electronic bingo.

Further, Tsui said DigiPlus had to apply for an accreditation for gaming system service provider prior to starting the business.

'DigiPlus is not a POGO or an IGL [internet gaming licensee] as defined under Philippine laws,' Tsui insisted.

'As such, local gaming enthusiasts need not worry, [and] fans of DigiPlus products will be glad to know their top-of-the-line platforms will continue running without interruption, unaffected by the recent presidential announcement,' he added.

In his latest SONA the President announced in his latest SONA declared a ban on all POGOs. He decided to prohibit POGOs to stop their alleged disrespect of Philippine laws, lamenting that POGOs are hotbeds of criminal activities like financial scams, human trafficking and money laundering.

Based on estimates from the Department of Finance, POGOs bring in an economic benefit of at least P166.49 billion a year through their tax contributions and other payments. On the contrary, POGOs cost the economy up to P265.74 billion annually, weighing down the investment, safety and tourism profiles of the country.

Tsui distanced DigiPlus from these negative sentiments attached to POGOs, saying the company contributes to economic growth and social development.

DigiPlus paid the government P13.1 billion in taxes in 2023 and, to date, it provides jobs to more than 2,000 Filipinos nationwide.

