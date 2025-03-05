Muscat: Oman is set to host DLive 2025, the region’s premier platform for AI, Blockchain, IoT, Automation, and Digital Transformation. Bringing together visionary leaders, tech pioneers, investors, and government officials, the event will explore cutting-edge innovations driving business success, economic growth, and digital transformation across industries.

The event is organised by Muscat Media Group and Gulf Leaders Circle with Times of Oman and Al Shabiba as the media partners and Manzana as the event partner.

As part of this transformative event, the DLive Awards 2025 will recognise trailblazing individuals, groundbreaking innovations, and leading organisations shaping the future of technology.

These awards honour excellence in digital transformation, automation, fintech, cybersecurity, and beyond, inspiring the next wave of industry advancements.

Why DLive Matters

With technology at the core of economic progress, DLIVE 2025 serves as a catalyst for innovation, investment, and collaboration. The event will feature:

Inspiring Talks & Panels – Learn from top tech and business leaders.

Powerful Networking – Connect with key decision-makers, industry experts, and investors.

DLIVE Awards – Celebrating innovation and leadership in digital transformation

The DLive Awards: Recognising Excellence in Innovation

Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, the DLiveAwards 2025 celebrate the visionaries and innovators shaping a knowledge-based economy through technological advancements. Categories include:

AI & Automation Excellence

Blockchain & Fintech Innovation

Smart Infrastructure & IoT Leadership

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Pioneer

E-commerce & Digital Retail Excellence

HealthTech & Telemedicine Advancement

Sustainability Through Technology

Human-Centered AI & Ethics Leadership

Robotics & Industry 4.0 Transformation

Education & Digital Skills Development

The DLive Awards don’t just recognize achievements—they inspire the future. By celebrating those driving digital transformation, these awards help accelerate technological progress, economic growth, and industry-wide evolution.

For nominations, sponsorship, or event details, contact:

Sanjeev Rana – | +968 97221630

Emna Ben Slimane – | +968 94797919

