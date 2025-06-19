Egypt - American outsourcing firm VXI plans to create 4,000 new jobs in Egypt as part of a $135m expansion that aims to increase its local workforce to 5,000 specialists by the end of 2028, the company has announced.

The expansion plans were detailed during a visit by Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, to VXI’s Cairo headquarters. He was accompanied by company executives including Global Chief Operating Officer Ryan Collins and Global Chief People Officer Erika King.

Talaat said the visit was part of the ministry’s focus on supporting international outsourcing companies operating in Egypt. He stated that encouraging investment in the sector was a key pillar of the government’s strategy to boost digital exports and solidify the country’s status as a global hub for these services.

“We are encouraging investment in the outsourcing sector as one of the main pillars for strengthening Egypt’s position as a preferred destination for international companies in this field,” Talaat said. He noted that Egypt is seeing continuous expansion in the number of outsourcing centres due to efforts in digital skills development and providing incentives. “We are continuing to cooperate with companies in the outsourcing field to expand the base of human cadres trained in the matrix of skills these companies require.”

VXI’s global COO, Ryan Collins, said the company’s growth in the country highlighted its strategic advantages.

“Our expansion in Egypt reflects the huge potential of the region, not just for the competitive cost of operations in Egypt, but as a centre teeming with multilingual talent and a strategic location that provides access to European, Middle Eastern, and African markets,” Collins said. “The rapid growth we have achieved confirms the excellence and quality of Egyptian talent and its ability to provide distinguished and scalable customer experience solutions from Cairo.”

The expansion was welcomed by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). Its CEO, Ahmed El-Zaher, said the move demonstrated growing international confidence in the Egyptian economy and the strength of its outsourcing sector.

He added that investments like those from VXI support the state’s goals of increasing digital service exports and raising the digital economy’s contribution to the gross domestic product by creating thousands of specialised jobs and transferring global operational expertise to the local market.

During his tour of the facility, Talaat spoke with several young employees about their professional experiences and the skills they had acquired. He affirmed the state’s commitment to enabling young people with digital skills for careers in the outsourcing sector, which he described as one of the most promising fields for professional growth.

VXI was established in Egypt in December 2023 and became fully operational in March 2024. From its Cairo office, it provides services in six languages to clients in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Ahmed Bahgat, VXI’s Vice President of Operations for Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, said: “VXI Egypt appreciates the Egyptian government’s support and its interest in the outsourcing industry, which has contributed to placing Egypt among the top three most attractive countries for foreign investment in this field.”

VXI is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1998, it employs over 43,000 specialists in more than 43 locations across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean.

