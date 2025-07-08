Doha, Qatar: Starlink, the satellite internet service engineered by SpaceX, is now operational throughout Qatar, marking a significant milestone for connectivity in the region.

The announcement came directly from Elon Musk, who took to his social media platform X, declaring the start of the service in Qatar.

Starlink’s arrival is expected to benefit both consumers and businesses, offering reliable internet even in areas previously underserved by traditional providers.

Previously, Qatar Airways has begun equipping its fleet with Starlink, providing passengers with complimentary, ultra-fast Wi-Fi on select flights, further cementing the country’s reputation for technological leadership in aviation.

With the arrival of this service, Qatar becomes one of the first countries in the Middle East to offer Starlink’s advanced satellite internet, positioning itself as a regional leader in digital infrastructure.

