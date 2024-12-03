KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Justice announced the launch of the "Payment Receipts Inquiry" service through the unified government electronic services app, 'Sahel', on Monday.

In a statement on its official social media account (X), the ministry explained that the service enables users to inquire about all electronic payment receipts for transactions made through the 'Sahel' app or the Ministry of Justice's website for electronic services. Users can select the desired time period for the inquiry.

The service is part of the "Inquiry Services" offered by the ministry through the 'Sahel' app. The Ministry of Justice emphasized its continued efforts to enhance digital transformation and its involvement in providing services through the 'Sahel' to facilitate public access to government services.

