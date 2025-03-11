KUWAIT - The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) has prepared two draft regulatory decisions regarding the requirements and controls for licensing wireless Internet service providers and Internet service providers, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to these draft decisions, the annual license fee for wireless Internet service providers is set at KD 75,000.

Applicants are required to submit an unconditional guarantee letter of the same value from the bank in favor of CITRA, which should remain valid throughout the license period.

Meanwhile, the annual license fee for Internet service providers is set at KD 98,000, and applicants must provide a guarantee letter of the same value from the bank.

The regulations for Internet service providers and wireless Internet service providers include the installation and operation of necessary devices and programs to block access to sites that violate religion, morals, national security, or public order, or those specified by CITRA or reported by the public.

Licensees are prohibited from connecting their private networks to any other local or international networks outside Kuwait’s borders to provide wired or wireless Internet services without prior written approval from CITRA. Also, Internet service providers are prohibited from allowing their subscribers to resell the service.

The draft regulatory decision regarding the requirements and controls for licensing Internet service providers stipulates that providing Internet service is prohibited without obtaining a license from CITRA.

Licensees, such as wired or wireless Internet service providers, must apply CITRA to obtain a license for their activities, following the regulations outlined in this decision. Service providers may offer wireless Internet services only after obtaining the necessary prior approvals and frequency allocations from CITRA.

The license application must be submitted to CITRA, signed by the legal representative of the applicant, using the approved forms. The application must include several documents, along with a detailed study of the applicant’s administrative, technical, and financial capabilities, which should clarify the necessary resources to provide the service.

Additional documents or data may also be requested by CITRA to complete the application review process. According to the decision, CITRA will issue its ruling on the application within 60 working days after verifying that all requirements have been met.

The license will be valid for one calendar year, starting from the date specified in the license. The decision specifies the financial counterpart for the annual license fees at a non-refundable amount of KD 98,000, payable in advance upon receiving CITRA’s approval to grant the license.

Also, the applicant is required to submit an unconditional bank guarantee letter of KD 98,000 in favor of CITRA, issued by a local bank, which will remain valid throughout the license period. The draft of the second resolution on the foundations and controls for licensing wireless Internet service providers stipulates that mobile telecommunications companies must obtain a license from CITRA before offering wireless Internet services.

Companies are required to apply CITRA to obtain a license for providing wireless Internet services, under the conditions and regulations stipulated in the resolution. The license application must be signed by the legal representative of the applicant and submitted on the approved forms. It should be accompanied by relevant documents and a detailed study of the applicant’s administrative, technical, and financial capabilities, clarifying the necessary resources to provide the service.

Additional documents or data may be requested by CITRA to complete the application review process. The decision further specifies that CITRA will issue its decision within 60 working days.

