RIYADH — The President of the Board of Grievances and Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Khaled Al-Youssef, chaired a session of the Administrative Judiciary Council here.



Secretary-General of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali Al-Ahidab, explained in a statement issued following the session that the meeting discussed several issues related to developing the performance of the Board of Grievances courts, monitoring indicators, and the quality of work. The Council approved the rules for digital litigation in administrative courts and the floating of territorial jurisdiction, with the aim of transforming all Board of Grievances courts in Saudi Arabia into fully digital courts.



This will improve the judicial process, govern its procedures, and facilitate litigants' access to emerging technologies. The Council also approved the promotion of 55 judges across various levels of the judiciary at the Board of Grievances.



Dr. Al-Ahedib affirmed that the Council approved the formation of 114 digital judicial circuits in various administrative courts across Saudi Arabia 's regions, and the definition of a working mechanism for these circuits, initially linked to the administrative courts, starting in mid-July.



He noted that this step represents the first preliminary step toward establishing unified digital administrative courts and moving forward toward digitizing all administrative judicial work.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).