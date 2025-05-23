RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has clarified that updating commercial registration owner data electronically allows access to all electronic services provided by the ministry to the business sector in partnership with the Saudi Center for Economic Business.



The ministry explained that there are certain terms and conditions for completing the procedures of updating commercial registration. These include an active commercial registration and the age of the applicant should be 18 years or above. The update is not possible for employees who are working in the government sector. There should be at least one manager working in the commercial registration section, in addition to obtaining the manager's approval if the applicant is not the owner of the commercial registration.



The ministry stated that the service will be provided electronically free of charge and is completed within one day via the "Business Platform": https://business.sa/.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).